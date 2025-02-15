Hollywood News Live Today February 15, 2025 : Harvey Weinstein sues brother, other movie executives over $45 million loan; claims they set the stage for his downfall

Live
Hollywood News Live Today February 15, 2025
Feb 15, 2025 8:29 AM IST
Harvey Weinstein sues brother, other movie executives over $45 million loan; claims they set the stage for his downfall
Feb 15, 2025 8:29 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Harvey Weinstein sues brother, other movie executives over $45 million loan; claims they set the stage for his downfall
- Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has sued his brother and others over a $45 million loan, claiming they set the stage for his downfall.
Feb 15, 2025 7:54 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Diddy hired trafficked underaged girl for Miami sex party, says new lawsuit ahead of his 1st Valentine's Day in prison
- As Diddy spends a ‘lonely’ Valentine's Day behind bars in Brooklyn, a plaintiff filed a new lawsuit through Tony Buzbee this week.
Feb 15, 2025 7:48 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Jennifer Lopez ‘still very much in love’ with Ben Affleck and planning to close the gap with this move
- Jennifer Lopez is considering buying a home near Ben Affleck to maintain their family connection despite their separation.
