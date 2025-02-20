Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi180C
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Hollywood News Live Today February 20, 2025 : Blake Lively ‘wasn't alone in complaining’ about Justin Baldoni, adds two more women in updated lawsuit

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 20, 2025 8:06 AM IST
    Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news. Get real-time updates on movies, celebrity events, gossip, and red carpet highlights. We bring you the hottest entertainment stories as they happen, all in one place!
    Latest news on February 20, 2025: Latest entertainment news on February 20, 2025: The trial for Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni is set to commence in March 2026, following her updated legal complaint detailing ongoing concerns about on-set conditions and lack of action from the production company.
    Latest news on February 20, 2025: Latest entertainment news on February 20, 2025: The trial for Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni is set to commence in March 2026, following her updated legal complaint detailing ongoing concerns about on-set conditions and lack of action from the production company.

    Hollywood News Live: Hollywood Get real time updates on Hollywood news, your go-to source for the latest updates in the entertainment world. From breaking celebrity news to new movie releases and red carpet moments, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on all the exciting happenings in Hollywood, including exclusive scoops, interviews, and much more!...Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 20, 2025 8:06 AM IST

    Hollywood News LIVE: Blake Lively ‘wasn't alone in complaining’ about Justin Baldoni, adds two more women in updated lawsuit

    • Blake Lively has amended her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, adding new allegations of on-set misconduct and introducing claims from two other women.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today February 20, 2025 : Blake Lively ‘wasn't alone in complaining’ about Justin Baldoni, adds two more women in updated lawsuit
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes