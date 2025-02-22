Live
Hollywood News Live Today February 22, 2025 : Who is Anthony Ricco? Diddy's lawyer quitting sex-trafficking case ahead of trial
Feb 22, 2025 7:05 AM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news. Get real-time updates on movies, celebrity events, gossip, and red carpet highlights. We bring you the hottest entertainment stories as they happen, all in one place!
Hollywood News Live Today: Who is Anthony Ricco? Diddy's lawyer quitting sex-trafficking case ahead of trial
Hollywood News Live: Hollywood Get real time updates on Hollywood news, your go-to source for the latest updates in the entertainment world. From breaking celebrity news to new movie releases and red carpet moments, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on all the exciting happenings in Hollywood, including exclusive scoops, interviews, and much more!...Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 22, 2025 7:05 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Who is Anthony Ricco? Diddy's lawyer quitting sex-trafficking case ahead of trial
- One of Diddy's leading attorneys filed a motion to be let off his sex trafficking case this week, citing unspecified ‘sufficient reasons.’
Feb 22, 2025 6:27 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Babygirl review: Nicole Kidman is a marvel in dark, sexy psychodrama of female desire
- Babygirl review: Nicole Kidman delivers a fearless, no-holds-barred performance as a woman who gets into an illicit affair with a younger colleague.
News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today February 22, 2025 : Who is Anthony Ricco? Diddy's lawyer quitting sex-trafficking case ahead of trial