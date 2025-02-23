Live
Hollywood News Live Today February 23, 2025 : Ben Affleck’s daughter reportedly cut ties with Jennifer Lopez after feeling ‘used’ in parents’ split
Feb 23, 2025 7:51 AM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news. Get real-time updates on movies, celebrity events, gossip, and red carpet highlights. We bring you the hottest entertainment stories as they happen, all in one place!
Hollywood News Live Today: Ben Affleck’s daughter reportedly cut ties with Jennifer Lopez after feeling ‘used’ in parents’ split
Hollywood News Live: Hollywood Get real time updates on Hollywood news, your go-to source for the latest updates in the entertainment world. From breaking celebrity news to new movie releases and red carpet moments, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on all the exciting happenings in Hollywood, including exclusive scoops, interviews, and much more!...Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 23, 2025 7:51 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Ben Affleck’s daughter reportedly cut ties with Jennifer Lopez after feeling ‘used’ in parents’ split
- Violet Affleck feels used in her father Ben Affleck's split from Jennifer Lopez, leading to her distancing from JLo.
Feb 23, 2025 7:33 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Blake Lively slams ‘sexist’ magazine cover featuring Justin Baldoni drama: ‘Extremely offensive’
- The magazine cover faced backlash for framing Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively dispute as cultural misunderstandings.
News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today February 23, 2025 : Ben Affleck’s daughter reportedly cut ties with Jennifer Lopez after feeling ‘used’ in parents’ split