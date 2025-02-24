Hollywood News Live Today February 24, 2025 : ‘I told him to turn away': Jessica Williams hilariously yells at Harrison Ford during SAG awards speech. Watch

Live
Feb 24, 2025 8:26 AM IST
Feb 24, 2025 8:26 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: ‘I told him to turn away': Jessica Williams hilariously yells at Harrison Ford during SAG awards speech. Watch
- Jessica Williams was interrupted by Harrison Ford during her ‘I’m an actor' speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025. Take a look at what happened next.
Feb 24, 2025 8:18 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Lindsay Lohan's dad arrested over alleged assault charges: Here's what happened
- Lindsay Lohan's father Michael Lohan was arrested again this weekend for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife Kate Major.
Feb 24, 2025 7:22 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 full list of winners (updating live): Shogun wins three awards so far
- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 full list of winners: Shogun has won outstanding performance by a male and female actor in a drama series.
