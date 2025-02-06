Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi130C
Wednesday, Feb 5, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Hollywood News Live Today February 6, 2025 : Justin Baldoni to use Taylor Swift as bargaining chip in Blake Lively case? She was there for infamous meeting

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 6, 2025 5:00 AM IST
    Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news. Get real-time updates on movies, celebrity events, gossip, and red carpet highlights. We bring you the hottest entertainment stories as they happen, all in one place!
    Hollywood News Live Today: Justin Baldoni to use Taylor Swift as bargaining chip in Blake Lively case? She was there for infamous meeting
    Hollywood News Live Today: Justin Baldoni to use Taylor Swift as bargaining chip in Blake Lively case? She was there for infamous meeting

    Hollywood News Live: Hollywood Get real time updates on Hollywood news, your go-to source for the latest updates in the entertainment world. From breaking celebrity news to new movie releases and red carpet moments, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on all the exciting happenings in Hollywood, including exclusive scoops, interviews, and much more!...Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 6, 2025 5:00 AM IST

    Hollywood News LIVE: Justin Baldoni to use Taylor Swift as bargaining chip in Blake Lively case? She was there for infamous meeting

    • Justin Baldoni's lawyer hints at a potential Taylor Swift deposition even though there's a good chance the It Ends With clash won't see the courtroom.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 6, 2025 4:08 AM IST

    Hollywood News LIVE: Fortress of Solitude: Ben Affleck secures new high-end LA mansion guaranteed to protect him from paps

    • Ben Affleck is on his way to bidding farewell to his current Brentwood home, which became a hotspot for increased police activity during the LA wildfires. 
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today February 6, 2025 : Justin Baldoni to use Taylor Swift as bargaining chip in Blake Lively case? She was there for infamous meeting
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes