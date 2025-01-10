Live
Hollywood News Live Today January 10, 2025 : Ben Affleck returns to $20m LA home after fleeing to ex Jennifer Garner's house due to Pacific Palisades wildfire
Jan 10, 2025 6:31 AM IST
Latest news on January 10, 2025: Latest entertainment news on January 10, 2025: According to a Page Six source, Ben Affleck's house is "safe for the time being" as it appears to have survived the Los Angeles wildfires.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Jan 10, 2025 6:31 AM IST
- Ben Affleck is ‘so grateful’ his $20m Pacific Palisades home is safe for the time being after he was forced to evacuate the place amid Los Angeles wildfires.
