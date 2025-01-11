Live
Hollywood News Live Today January 11, 2025 : Bella Hadid shares pic of her childhood Malibu home destroyed by Los Angeles wildfires: ‘This feeling is devastating’
Jan 11, 2025 7:01 AM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news. Get real-time updates on movies, celebrity events, gossip, and red carpet highlights. We bring you the hottest entertainment stories as they happen, all in one place!
Latest news on January 11, 2025: Latest entertainment news on January 11, 2025: Bella Hadid shared a picture of the destroyed Malibu home.
Hollywood News Live: Hollywood Get real time updates on Hollywood news, your go-to source for the latest updates in the entertainment world. From breaking celebrity news to new movie releases and red carpet moments, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on all the exciting happenings in Hollywood, including exclusive scoops, interviews, and much more!...Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 11, 2025 7:01 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Bella Hadid shares pic of her childhood Malibu home destroyed by Los Angeles wildfires: ‘This feeling is devastating’
- Bella Hadid posted a photo showing her former home, which once belonged to her mother, Yolanda Hadid, consumed by flames and smoke.
News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today January 11, 2025 : Bella Hadid shares pic of her childhood Malibu home destroyed by Los Angeles wildfires: ‘This feeling is devastating’