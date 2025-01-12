Live
Hollywood News Live Today January 12, 2025 : Disney donates $15M to LA fire relief and rebuilding efforts: ‘It was here that Walt Disney chose to make his home’
Jan 12, 2025 7:31 AM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news. Get real-time updates on movies, celebrity events, gossip, and red carpet highlights. We bring you the hottest entertainment stories as they happen, all in one place!
Latest news on January 12, 2025: Latest entertainment news on January 12, 2025: A burning home during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles county, California on January 8.
Hollywood News Live: Hollywood Get real time updates on Hollywood news, your go-to source for the latest updates in the entertainment world. From breaking celebrity news to new movie releases and red carpet moments, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on all the exciting happenings in Hollywood, including exclusive scoops, interviews, and much more!...Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 12, 2025 7:31 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Disney donates $15M to LA fire relief and rebuilding efforts: ‘It was here that Walt Disney chose to make his home’
- In the wake of the ongoing wildfires pummeling Los Angeles, the Walt Disney Company said it would help support organisations offering services on the ground.
News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today January 12, 2025 : Disney donates $15M to LA fire relief and rebuilding efforts: ‘It was here that Walt Disney chose to make his home’