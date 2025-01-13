Hollywood News Live Today January 13, 2025 : Inventing Anna actor Julia Garner interview: ‘Nothing’s ever really easy if you want it to be good'

Live
Inventing Anna actor Julia Garner interview: 'Nothing's ever really easy if you want it to be good'
Jan 13, 2025 6:12 AM IST
Inventing Anna actor Julia Garner interview: 'Nothing's ever really easy if you want it to be good'
Jan 13, 2025 6:12 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Inventing Anna actor Julia Garner interview: ‘Nothing’s ever really easy if you want it to be good'
- Julia Garner talks about doing a classic werewolf film, Wolf Man, and approaching her character as portraying the seven stages of grief.
Jan 13, 2025 5:57 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Tyler Perry blasts insurance companies for mass policy cancellations ahead of LA wildfires: ‘Pure greed’
- Perry condemns insurance companies for dropping policies amid catastrophic LA wildfires, highlighting the plight of families left vulnerable.
