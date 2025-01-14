Live
Hollywood News Live Today January 14, 2025 : Netflix, Universal donate $10 million each to LA wildfire relief, SAG pledges $1 million for actors affected by disaster
Jan 14, 2025 8:13 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Today: Netflix, Universal donate $10 million each to LA wildfire relief, SAG pledges $1 million for actors affected by disaster
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
- Entertainment companies have taken the lead in donating to help the people affected by the Los Angeles wildfires that have left thousands displaced.
Jan 14, 2025 8:08 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Blake Lively ‘siding with Hugh Jackman’ reportedly angers the Wolverine star's ex-wife
- Deborra-Lee Furness is reportedly fuming over Hugh Jackman's new romance with Sutton Foster and claims friend Blake Lively knew about the affair.
Jan 14, 2025 7:30 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Oscars 2025 nominees' lunch cancelled, nominations delayed again after LA wildfires
- Due to the LA wildfires, the nominees' lunch for the 2025 Oscars has been cancelled, and the nomination announcement has been moved to a virtual event.
Jan 14, 2025 7:27 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: How Angelina Jolie and kids are giving back to the community as Southern California wildfires rage on
- Angelina Jolie and her children recently opened their $24.5 Los Feliz home to evacuated friends amid LA wildfires.
