Hollywood News Live Today January 15, 2025 : After surprise FBI visit, Ben Affleck gives LAPD cops outside Brentwood home an earful

Hollywood News Live Today: After surprise FBI visit, Ben Affleck gives LAPD cops outside Brentwood home an earful
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 15, 2025 9:33 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: After surprise FBI visit, Ben Affleck gives LAPD cops outside Brentwood home an earful
- Ben Affleck appeared visibly upset during an encounter with the LAPD officers outside his Brentwood home in LA, right outside the Pacific Palisades border.
Jan 15, 2025 8:30 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Author Neil Gaiman denies sexual assault allegations made by 8 women, admits he's ‘far from a perfect person’
- The claims of sexual assault against The Sandman author Neil Gaiman were outlined in New York Magazine on Monday. He's now responded.
Jan 15, 2025 8:23 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Mandy Moore's family finds refuge at Hilary Duff's house after Los Angeles wildfires destroy their homes
- Mandy Moore revealed last week that she had had evacuated from her home and was safe with her “kids, dogs and cats.” Here's where she's now.
Jan 15, 2025 8:00 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster kiss as they step out for dinner, laugh and interact intimately inside car. See pics
- Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster had a dinner date at In-N-Out. In a few photos, they were seen chatting as they sat inside a car.
