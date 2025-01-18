Live
Hollywood News Live Today January 18, 2025 : Amid Jennifer Lopez rumours, Kevin Costner indirectly quashes romantic connection
Jan 18, 2025 7:06 AM IST
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Jan 18, 2025 7:06 AM IST
- Ahead of Kevin Costner's 70th birthday, sources insist that he is not looking for anything serious in the romance arena.
Jan 18, 2025 6:46 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson visit lord Shiva temple in India, step out holding hands, quashing breakup rumours
- Chris & Dakota stepped out together in Mumbai, quelling breakup rumors. The couple dating since 2017, visited the Shri Babulnath Temple, embracing local customs
