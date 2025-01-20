Live
Hollywood News Live Today January 20, 2025 : James Cameron drops major hints about Avatar 3: ‘You can get your blood up in this movie’
Jan 20, 2025 4:14 PM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news. Get real-time updates on movies, celebrity events, gossip, and red carpet highlights. We bring you the hottest entertainment stories as they happen, all in one place!
Latest news on January 20, 2025: Latest entertainment news on January 20, 2025: Avatar: The Way of Water released in 2022, and worked really well at the box office.
Hollywood News Live: Hollywood Get real time updates on Hollywood news, your go-to source for the latest updates in the entertainment world. From breaking celebrity news to new movie releases and red carpet moments, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on all the exciting happenings in Hollywood, including exclusive scoops, interviews, and much more!...Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 20, 2025 4:14 PM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: James Cameron drops major hints about Avatar 3: ‘You can get your blood up in this movie’
- James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water was released in 2022. It came out 13 years after the 2009 original film. The third part will release in 2025.
News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today January 20, 2025 : James Cameron drops major hints about Avatar 3: ‘You can get your blood up in this movie’