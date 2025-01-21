Live
Hollywood News Live Today January 21, 2025 : Oscars-favourite The Brutalist under fire as editor admits AI enhanced Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones' performances
Jan 21, 2025 12:31 PM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news. Get real-time updates on movies, celebrity events, gossip, and red carpet highlights. We bring you the hottest entertainment stories as they happen, all in one place!
Hollywood News Live Today: Oscars-favourite The Brutalist under fire as editor admits AI enhanced Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones' performances
Hollywood News Live: Hollywood Get real time updates on Hollywood news, your go-to source for the latest updates in the entertainment world. From breaking celebrity news to new movie releases and red carpet moments, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on all the exciting happenings in Hollywood, including exclusive scoops, interviews, and much more!...Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 21, 2025 12:31 PM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Oscars-favourite The Brutalist under fire as editor admits AI enhanced Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones' performances
- The Brutalist won three Golden Globe Awards and is one of the top contenders for the Best Pictures prize at Oscars 2025.
Jan 21, 2025 11:24 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Justin Baldoni shows off six-pack abs in Hawaii beach trip days after $400M suit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
- Justin Baldoni has been involved in a legal battle with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for several weeks now. Now, he took a trip to Hawaii.
News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today January 21, 2025 : Oscars-favourite The Brutalist under fire as editor admits AI enhanced Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones' performances