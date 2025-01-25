Live
Hollywood News Live Today January 25, 2025 : Jennifer Lopez back on Ben Affleck's block after divorce? New $20m Brentwood mansion reportedly in her sight
Jan 25, 2025 9:47 AM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news. Get real-time updates on movies, celebrity events, gossip, and red carpet highlights. We bring you the hottest entertainment stories as they happen, all in one place!
Hollywood News Live Today: Jennifer Lopez back on Ben Affleck's block after divorce? New $20m Brentwood mansion reportedly in her sight
Hollywood News Live: Hollywood Get real time updates on Hollywood news, your go-to source for the latest updates in the entertainment world. From breaking celebrity news to new movie releases and red carpet moments, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on all the exciting happenings in Hollywood, including exclusive scoops, interviews, and much more!...Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 25, 2025 9:47 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Jennifer Lopez back on Ben Affleck's block after divorce? New $20m Brentwood mansion reportedly in her sight
- Jennifer Lopez is reportedly eyeing a $20m Brentwood property in ex Ben Affleck's neighbourhood.
Jan 25, 2025 9:17 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Candace Owens names the ‘true villain' in Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively fiasco
- Candace Owens accuses Ryan Reynolds of orchestrating the feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, following his surprise visit to the film set.
News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today January 25, 2025 : Jennifer Lopez back on Ben Affleck's block after divorce? New $20m Brentwood mansion reportedly in her sight