Hollywood News Live Today January 28, 2025 : Reese Witherspoon says Legally Blonde convinced a jury she was a real lawyer: 'They fully made me the foreman'
Jan 28, 2025 9:34 AM IST
Jan 28, 2025 9:34 AM IST

Hollywood News LIVE: Reese Witherspoon says Legally Blonde convinced a jury she was a real lawyer: 'They fully made me the foreman'
Jan 28, 2025 9:34 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Reese Witherspoon says Legally Blonde convinced a jury she was a real lawyer: 'They fully made me the foreman'
- Actor and film producer Reese Witherspoon recently recalled how starring in the 2001 movie Legally Blonde affected her experience serving on a jury.
Jan 28, 2025 8:31 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Steven Spielberg reveals he fought studio hard to stop them from making ET sequel: 'I didn't have any rights'
- Director Steven Spielberg recently shared how he prevented a sequel to his iconic 1982 film ET: The Extra-Terrestrial, calling it a “hard-fought victory”.
