Hollywood News Live Today January 4, 2025 : Zendaya still feels animosity over losing Dancing with the Stars in 2013: 'I was only 16, it was highly stressful'
Jan 4, 2025 7:49 AM IST
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Jan 4, 2025 7:49 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Zendaya still feels animosity over losing Dancing with the Stars in 2013: ‘I was only 16, it was highly stressful’
- Zendaya opened up about losing the Mirror Ball Trophy to Kellie Pickler and her dance partner Derek Hough in Season 16 of the popular competition series.
Jan 4, 2025 7:14 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Angelina Jolie walks away $80 million richer as Brad Pitt feels 'weight lifted' after eight-year divorce war
- Key assets include a sale of Château Miraval and a painting auction. The couple's eight-year legal disputes persist, despite the divorce settlement.
