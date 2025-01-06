Hollywood News Live Today January 6, 2025 : Golden Globes 2025: Nikki Glaser roasts Hollywood stars on election, ‘You could really do anything except…’

Live
Jan 6, 2025 7:48 AM IST
Jan 6, 2025 7:48 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Golden Globes 2025: Nikki Glaser roasts Hollywood stars on election, ‘You could really do anything except…’
- Nikki Glaser's monologue included playful casting couch humour about Hollywood, political digs at president-elect Donald Trump and more.
Jan 6, 2025 7:31 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Glen Powell hugs his look-alike on Golden Globes 2025 red carpet, internet melts as actor introduces him to mom. Watch
- Glen Powell's gesture for his look-alike at the red carpet of Golden Globes 2025 won the internet's heart.
Jan 6, 2025 7:08 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: 'Afterparty won't be as fun': Nikki Glaser's Diddy joke at Golden Globes 2025 draws nervous laughs from Hollywood elites
- Nikki Glaser opened the 82nd Golden Globes with a monologue that poked fun at everyone from Ben Affleck to Joker 2, and notably Sean Diddy Combs.
Jan 6, 2025 6:55 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: All We Imagine As Light director Payal Kapadia gives a big smile as she poses on Golden Globes red carpet. See pics
- Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light has secured two nominations--Best Director category and Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language.
Jan 6, 2025 6:48 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Megyn Kelly critisises Conclave as ‘the most disgusting anti-Catholic film,’ blasts Ralph Fiennes for starring in it
- “They would never do this to Muslims, but Christians/Catholics are always fair game to mock/belittle/smear,” Megyn Kelly said in a scathing statement.
Jan 6, 2025 6:46 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Golden Globes 2025 full list of winners (updated live): Zoe Saldana wins Best Supporting Actress
- Golden Globes 2025 full list of winners (updated live): The show this year features major nominees including The Bear, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.
Jan 6, 2025 6:40 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Ted Danson and Viola Davis receive honorary Golden Globe awards at inaugural Golden Gala Night
- American actors Viola Davis and Ted Danson were presented with distinguished awards in a room full of their peers at the Golden Globes Golden Gala on Friday.
