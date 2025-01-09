Live
Hollywood News Live Today January 9, 2025 : Deborra-Lee Furness' thoughts on ‘replacing’ Hugh Jackman's new flame
Jan 9, 2025 8:13 AM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news. Get real-time updates on movies, celebrity events, gossip, and red carpet highlights. We bring you the hottest entertainment stories as they happen, all in one place!
Hollywood News Live Today: Deborra-Lee Furness' thoughts on ‘replacing’ Hugh Jackman's new flame
Hollywood News Live: Hollywood Get real time updates on Hollywood news, your go-to source for the latest updates in the entertainment world. From breaking celebrity news to new movie releases and red carpet moments, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on all the exciting happenings in Hollywood, including exclusive scoops, interviews, and much more!...Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 9, 2025 8:13 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Deborra-Lee Furness' thoughts on ‘replacing’ Hugh Jackman's new flame
- Deborra-Lee Furness feels relief after Hugh Jackman's affair with, Sutton Foster comes to light.
Jan 9, 2025 7:55 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Paris Hilton, Mark Hamill, Anthony Hopkins' homes burn down in Pacific Palisades wildfires: 'Unimaginable devastation'
- Many Hollywood celebs are among the hundreds of LA residents whose homes have burnt down in the raging Pacific Palisades wildfires.
Jan 9, 2025 7:55 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 full list of nominations: Musicals Wicked, A Complete Unknown lead the way
- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 will stream live on Netflix on February 23. The ceremony will be hosted by Kristen Bell, also nominated for Nobody Wants This.
News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today January 9, 2025 : Deborra-Lee Furness' thoughts on ‘replacing’ Hugh Jackman's new flame