Live
Hollywood News Live Today March 10, 2025 : Margot Robbie is reportedly ‘mad’ with George Clooney over this rival plan
Mar 10, 2025 3:08 AM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay up-to-date with the latest happenings in the world of Hollywood. From celebrity gossip and exclusive interviews to movie premieres and glamorous red carpet events, we’ve got you covered. Get fresh, insider stories as they unfold, keeping you in the loop with everything you need to know about the entertainment industry.
Latest news on March 10, 2025: Latest entertainment news on March 10, 2025: George Clooney's announcement of Ocean's 14, focusing on aging, frustrates Margot Robbie, who is developing a separate prequel film about Danny Ocean's family.
Hollywood News Live: Your front-row seat to the glamour and excitement of Hollywood starts here. Our live blog provides instant updates on celebrity news, major blockbuster releases, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes scoops. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 10, 2025 3:08 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Margot Robbie is reportedly ‘mad’ with George Clooney over this rival plan
- George Clooney and Margot Robbie clash over Ocean's franchise revival plans, with Clooney announcing a sequel while Robbie works on a prequel.
News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today March 10, 2025 : Margot Robbie is reportedly ‘mad’ with George Clooney over this rival plan