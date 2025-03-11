Live

Hollywood News Live Today March 11, 2025 : Olivia Culpo announces she's expecting first baby with husband Christian McCaffrey: ‘Next chapter’

By

Hollywood News Live: Stay up-to-date with the latest happenings in the world of Hollywood. From celebrity gossip and exclusive interviews to movie premieres and glamorous red carpet events, we’ve got you covered. Get fresh, insider stories as they unfold, keeping you in the loop with everything you need to know about the entertainment industry.