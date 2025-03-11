Live
Hollywood News Live Today March 11, 2025 : Olivia Culpo announces she's expecting first baby with husband Christian McCaffrey: ‘Next chapter’
Mar 11, 2025 12:05 AM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay up-to-date with the latest happenings in the world of Hollywood. From celebrity gossip and exclusive interviews to movie premieres and glamorous red carpet events, we’ve got you covered. Get fresh, insider stories as they unfold, keeping you in the loop with everything you need to know about the entertainment industry.
Latest news on March 11, 2025: Latest entertainment news on March 11, 2025: Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are expecting their first child
Hollywood News Live: Your front-row seat to the glamour and excitement of Hollywood starts here. Our live blog provides instant updates on celebrity news, major blockbuster releases, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes scoops. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 11, 2025 12:05 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Olivia Culpo announces she's expecting first baby with husband Christian McCaffrey: ‘Next chapter’
- Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are expecting their first child
News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today March 11, 2025 : Olivia Culpo announces she's expecting first baby with husband Christian McCaffrey: ‘Next chapter’