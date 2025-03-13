Live

Hollywood News Live Today March 13, 2025 : Millie Bobby Brown says jibes on body 'got to her', she tried 'changing herself for masses': I’m disgusted

By

Hollywood News Live: Stay up-to-date with the latest happenings in the world of Hollywood. From celebrity gossip and exclusive interviews to movie premieres and glamorous red carpet events, we’ve got you covered. Get fresh, insider stories as they unfold, keeping you in the loop with everything you need to know about the entertainment industry.