Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi240C
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Hollywood News Live Today March 14, 2025 : Tom Cruise now believes not Ana de Armas, THIS ‘industry darling’ can help ‘smooth his return to Hollywood’

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 14, 2025 7:42 AM IST
    Hollywood News Live: Stay up-to-date with the latest happenings in the world of Hollywood. From celebrity gossip and exclusive interviews to movie premieres and glamorous red carpet events, we’ve got you covered. Get fresh, insider stories as they unfold, keeping you in the loop with everything you need to know about the entertainment industry.
    Latest news on March 14, 2025: Latest entertainment news on March 14, 2025: Tom Cruise is reportedly interested in Demi Moore as a potential leading lady to revitalize his Hollywood career. AP/PTI
    Latest news on March 14, 2025: Latest entertainment news on March 14, 2025: Tom Cruise is reportedly interested in Demi Moore as a potential leading lady to revitalize his Hollywood career. AP/PTI

    Hollywood News Live: Your front-row seat to the glamour and excitement of Hollywood starts here. Our live blog provides instant updates on celebrity news, major blockbuster releases, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes scoops. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 14, 2025 7:42 AM IST

    Hollywood News LIVE: Tom Cruise now believes not Ana de Armas, THIS ‘industry darling’ can help ‘smooth his return to Hollywood’

    • Tom Cruise may be shifting his attention from Ana de Armas to this Hollywood icon, hoping she can help “restore his popularity” in Hollywood.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today March 14, 2025 : Tom Cruise now believes not Ana de Armas, THIS ‘industry darling’ can help ‘smooth his return to Hollywood’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes