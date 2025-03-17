Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi230C
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Hollywood News Live Today March 17, 2025 : Jennifer Lopez has ‘fizzing chemistry’ with co-star Brett Goldstein amid romance rumours: Report

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 17, 2025 12:08 AM IST
    Hollywood News Live: Stay up-to-date with the latest happenings in the world of Hollywood. From celebrity gossip and exclusive interviews to movie premieres and glamorous red carpet events, we’ve got you covered. Get fresh, insider stories as they unfold, keeping you in the loop with everything you need to know about the entertainment industry.
    Latest news on March 17, 2025: Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 17, 2025: Jennifer Lopez has ‘fizzing chemistry’ with co-star Brett Goldstein amid romance rumours: Report
    Latest news on March 17, 2025: Entertainment News Today Live Updates on March 17, 2025: Jennifer Lopez has ‘fizzing chemistry’ with co-star Brett Goldstein amid romance rumours: Report

    Hollywood News Live: Your front-row seat to the glamour and excitement of Hollywood starts here. Our live blog provides instant updates on celebrity news, major blockbuster releases, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes scoops. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 17, 2025 12:08 AM IST

    Hollywood News LIVE: Jennifer Lopez has ‘fizzing chemistry’ with co-star Brett Goldstein amid romance rumours: Report

    • Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's chemistry grows as he admits to having a crush on the star.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today March 17, 2025 : Jennifer Lopez has ‘fizzing chemistry’ with co-star Brett Goldstein amid romance rumours: Report
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes