Live
Hollywood News Live Today March 18, 2025 : 2025's biggest box office bomb was loved by critics, but caused studio $100 million loss, forced OTT release in 18 days
Mar 18, 2025 6:14 AM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay up-to-date with the latest happenings in the world of Hollywood. From celebrity gossip and exclusive interviews to movie premieres and glamorous red carpet events, we’ve got you covered. Get fresh, insider stories as they unfold, keeping you in the loop with everything you need to know about the entertainment industry.
Latest news on March 18, 2025: Latest entertainment news on March 18, 2025: A still from Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17.
Hollywood News Live: Your front-row seat to the glamour and excitement of Hollywood starts here. Our live blog provides instant updates on celebrity news, major blockbuster releases, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes scoops. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 18, 2025 6:14 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: 2025's biggest box office bomb was loved by critics, but caused studio $100 million loss, forced OTT release in 18 days
- The biggest box office bomb of the year so far is projected to lose over $100 million, forcing the studio into an early release on streaming.
News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today March 18, 2025 : 2025's biggest box office bomb was loved by critics, but caused studio $100 million loss, forced OTT release in 18 days