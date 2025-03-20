Live
Hollywood News Live Today March 20, 2025 : Ben Stiller narrates how Tom Cruise created THIS iconic character on a Whim: ‘It was his idea’
Mar 20, 2025 8:17 AM IST
Latest news on March 20, 2025: Latest entertainment news on March 20, 2025: Ben Stiller discussed on the New Heights Podcast how Tom Cruise's involvement influenced Tropic Thunder's iconic characters.
- During an appearance on the New Heights Podcast, Ben Stiller discussed how Tom Cruise helped shaping Tropic Thunder.
