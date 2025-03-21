Live
Hollywood News Live Today March 21, 2025 : Steven Soderbergh's horror thriller Presence books India release date, director reveals film is inspired by true events
Mar 21, 2025 9:15 AM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay up-to-date with the latest happenings in the world of Hollywood. From celebrity gossip and exclusive interviews to movie premieres and glamorous red carpet events, we’ve got you covered. Get fresh, insider stories as they unfold, keeping you in the loop with everything you need to know about the entertainment industry.
Latest news on March 21, 2025: Latest entertainment news on March 21, 2025: Presence, directed by Steven Soderbergh, is releasing in India in April.
Hollywood News Live: Your front-row seat to the glamour and excitement of Hollywood starts here. Our live blog provides instant updates on celebrity news, major blockbuster releases, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes scoops. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 21, 2025 9:15 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Steven Soderbergh's horror thriller Presence books India release date, director reveals film is inspired by true events
- Steven Soderbergh's Presence is going to release in India in April, having won acclaim internationally after its US release in January.
News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today March 21, 2025 : Steven Soderbergh's horror thriller Presence books India release date, director reveals film is inspired by true events