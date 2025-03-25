Live
Hollywood News Live Today March 25, 2025 : What were Rachel Zegler's comments on Trump? Old remarks resurface as 'Snow White' flops at box office
Mar 25, 2025 12:10 AM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay up-to-date with the latest happenings in the world of Hollywood. From celebrity gossip and exclusive interviews to movie premieres and glamorous red carpet events, we’ve got you covered. Get fresh, insider stories as they unfold, keeping you in the loop with everything you need to know about the entertainment industry.
Latest news on March 25, 2025: Latest entertainment news on March 25, 2025: Following Trump's 2024 election win, Rachel Zegler expressed heartbreak and concern on social media, criticising his supporters
Hollywood News Live: Your front-row seat to the glamour and excitement of Hollywood starts here. Our live blog provides instant updates on celebrity news, major blockbuster releases, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes scoops. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 25, 2025 12:10 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: What were Rachel Zegler's comments on Trump? Old remarks resurface as 'Snow White' flops at box office
- Rachel Zegler expressed her dismay over Trump's 2024 election victory on Instagram in November, last year.
News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today March 25, 2025 : What were Rachel Zegler's comments on Trump? Old remarks resurface as 'Snow White' flops at box office