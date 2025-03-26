Live
Hollywood News Live Today March 26, 2025 : Ben Affleck reflects on his relationship with Jennifer Garner amid dating rumours: 'I'm really lucky…'
Mar 26, 2025 1:42 AM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay up-to-date with the latest happenings in the world of Hollywood. From celebrity gossip and exclusive interviews to movie premieres and glamorous red carpet events, we’ve got you covered. Get fresh, insider stories as they unfold, keeping you in the loop with everything you need to know about the entertainment industry.
Latest news on March 26, 2025: Latest entertainment news on March 26, 2025: Ben Affleck opens up about his strong co-parenting relationship with Jennifer Garner.
Hollywood News Live: Your front-row seat to the glamour and excitement of Hollywood starts here. Our live blog provides instant updates on celebrity news, major blockbuster releases, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes scoops. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 26, 2025 1:42 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Ben Affleck reflects on his relationship with Jennifer Garner amid dating rumours: 'I'm really lucky…'
- In a recent interview, Ben Affleck reflects on his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, highlighting their successful co-parenting.
News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today March 26, 2025 : Ben Affleck reflects on his relationship with Jennifer Garner amid dating rumours: 'I'm really lucky…'