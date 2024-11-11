Live
Hollywood News Live Today November 11, 2024 : Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie 'kept him in the dark' about 'secret dealings' in sale of their $500-million winery
Nov 11, 2024 9:14 AM IST
Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie 'kept him in the dark' about 'secret dealings' in sale of their $500-million winery
Nov 11, 2024 9:14 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie 'kept him in the dark' about 'secret dealings' in sale of their $500-million winery
- Brad Pitt has made further damning allegations against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in the lawsuit concerning the sale of their French winery.
Nov 11, 2024 9:05 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio rings in 50th with star-studded ‘age-appropriate’ bash: Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro, Spielberg attend
- Leonardo DiCaprio, infamous for dating women under 25, celebrated his 50th birthday. The internet noticed that the guest list was rather “age-appropriate.”
Nov 11, 2024 8:23 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Jennifer Lopez opens up on divorce with Ben Affleck, says she draws from trauma of 'challenging relationships' for roles
- Jennifer Lopez opened up about her difficult relationships and how she draws from them to prepare for her films. The actor is in the middle of a divorce.
