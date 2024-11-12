Live
Hollywood News Live Today November 12, 2024 : Happy pregnancy: Megan Fox announces major family update after previous miscarriage; hits IG reset
Nov 12, 2024 1:40 AM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news. Get real-time updates on movies, celebrity events, gossip, and red carpet highlights. We bring you the hottest entertainment stories as they happen, all in one place!
Latest news on November 12, 2024: Latest entertainment news on November 12, 2024: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Hollywood Get real time updates on Hollywood news, your go-to source for the latest updates in the entertainment world. From breaking celebrity news to new movie releases and red carpet moments, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on all the exciting happenings in Hollywood, including exclusive scoops, interviews, and much more!...Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 12, 2024 1:40 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Happy pregnancy: Megan Fox announces major family update after previous miscarriage; hits IG reset
- Megan Fox is expecting baby with partner Machine Gun Kelly after suffering a previous miscarriage. The soon-to-arrive family member will be her 4th child.
News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today November 12, 2024 : Happy pregnancy: Megan Fox announces major family update after previous miscarriage; hits IG reset