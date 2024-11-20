Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi150C
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Hollywood News Live Today November 20, 2024 : Bachelor alum Maria Georgas shuts down Pete Davidson dating rumours, reveals he's not in rehab, ‘It's insulting’

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 20, 2024 3:13 AM IST
    Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news. Get real-time updates on movies, celebrity events, gossip, and red carpet highlights. We bring you the hottest entertainment stories as they happen, all in one place!
    Latest news on November 20, 2024: Latest entertainment news on November 20, 2024: Maria Georgas dismisses report claiming Pete Davidson checked into rehab after a secret relationship with her
    Latest news on November 20, 2024: Latest entertainment news on November 20, 2024: Maria Georgas dismisses report claiming Pete Davidson checked into rehab after a secret relationship with her

    Hollywood News Live: Hollywood Get real time updates on Hollywood news, your go-to source for the latest updates in the entertainment world. From breaking celebrity news to new movie releases and red carpet moments, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on all the exciting happenings in Hollywood, including exclusive scoops, interviews, and much more!...Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 20, 2024 3:13 AM IST

    Hollywood News LIVE: Bachelor alum Maria Georgas shuts down Pete Davidson dating rumours, reveals he's not in rehab, ‘It's insulting’

    • Bachelor alum Maria Georgas has dismissed a report claiming Pete Davidson checked into rehab after a secret relationship with her
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today November 20, 2024 : Bachelor alum Maria Georgas shuts down Pete Davidson dating rumours, reveals he's not in rehab, ‘It's insulting’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes