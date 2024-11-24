Live
Hollywood News Live Today November 24, 2024 : Brad Pitt collapses on track while filming car crash scene for F1 at LA Grand Prix; video surfaces
Nov 24, 2024 7:44 AM IST
Latest news on November 24, 2024: Latest entertainment news on November 24, 2024: Spanish police arrested five scammers who defrauded two women of €325,000 by posing as Brad Pitt online.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
- Brad Pitt collapsed on set while filming a scene for his upcoming F1 movie, prompting immediate medical evaluation.
