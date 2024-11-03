Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi180C
Sunday, Nov 3, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Hollywood News Live Today November 3, 2024 : Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley become parents to baby boy after nearly 8 years of marriage: Reports

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 3, 2024 8:04 AM IST
    Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news. Get real-time updates on movies, celebrity events, gossip, and red carpet highlights. We bring you the hottest entertainment stories as they happen, all in one place!
    Latest news on November 3, 2024: Latest entertainment news on November 3, 2024: Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley have been married or nearly eight years.
    Latest news on November 3, 2024: Latest entertainment news on November 3, 2024: Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley have been married or nearly eight years.

    Hollywood Get real time updates on Hollywood news, your go-to source for the latest updates in the entertainment world. From breaking celebrity news to new movie releases and red carpet moments, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on all the exciting happenings in Hollywood, including exclusive scoops, interviews, and much more!...Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 3, 2024 8:04 AM IST

    Hollywood News LIVE: Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley become parents to baby boy after nearly 8 years of marriage: Reports

    • Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley met on the sets of the film Suit of Francaise (2014) in 2013. They tied the knot in December 2016 in Australia.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today November 3, 2024 : Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley become parents to baby boy after nearly 8 years of marriage: Reports
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes