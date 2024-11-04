Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi190C
Monday, Nov 4, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Hollywood News Live Today November 4, 2024 : Singham Again box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film sees slight dip, still crosses ₹120 crore

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 4, 2024 8:12 AM IST
    Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news. Get real-time updates on movies, celebrity events, gossip, and red carpet highlights. We bring you the hottest entertainment stories as they happen, all in one place!
    Hollywood News Live Today: Singham Again box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film sees slight dip, still crosses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>120 crore
    Hollywood News Live Today: Singham Again box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film sees slight dip, still crosses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>120 crore

    Hollywood Get real time updates on Hollywood news, your go-to source for the latest updates in the entertainment world. From breaking celebrity news to new movie releases and red carpet moments, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on all the exciting happenings in Hollywood, including exclusive scoops, interviews, and much more!...Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 4, 2024 8:12 AM IST

    Hollywood News LIVE: Singham Again box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film sees slight dip, still crosses ₹120 crore

    • Singham Again box office collections have soared past 100 crore in India in just the opening weekend.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 4, 2024 8:02 AM IST

    Hollywood News LIVE: Lady Gaga ‘gets ready to vote’ for Kamala Harris: Pop star joins Pennsylvania rally leading lineup ft Katy Perry

    • Lady Gaga has joined Katy Perry and a slew of other celebrity-stacked endorsements supporting the Harris-Walz campaign days ahead of the US election.
    Read the full story here

    News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today November 4, 2024 : Singham Again box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film sees slight dip, still crosses ₹120 crore
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes