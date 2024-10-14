Live
Hollywood News Live Today October 14, 2024 : Angelina Jolie is reportedly ‘relaxed and happy’ after doing this with Brad Pitt
Oct 14, 2024 8:03 AM IST
Latest news on October 14, 2024: Latest entertainment news on October 14, 2024: US director Angelina Jolie attends the world premiere of "Without Blood" at TIFF Lightbox theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP)
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
- Angelina Jolie has decided to drop her abuse lawsuit against Brad Pitt, attending the New York Film Festival with her kids.
