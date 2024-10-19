Live
Hollywood News Live Today October 19, 2024 : Andrew Garfield gets emotional talking about his mother's death with Elmo: 'Sadness is kind of a gift'
Oct 19, 2024 2:49 PM IST
Andrew Garfield gets emotional talking about his mother's death with Elmo: 'Sadness is kind of a gift'
Oct 19, 2024 2:49 PM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Andrew Garfield gets emotional talking about his mother's death with Elmo: ‘Sadness is kind of a gift’
- Andrew Garfield was ready to bear his heart out in a new conversation as he stopped by to talk with Elmo, to promote his new film We Live In Time.
Oct 19, 2024 2:18 PM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Jennifer Lopez is angry at Ben Affleck's post-divorce makeover, claims report: 'These are things she wanted him to do'
- Ben Affleck's glowup after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce has the latter ‘seeing red’ for a rather peculiar reason.
Oct 19, 2024 1:58 PM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Will Tom Hardy's Venom fight Tom Holland's Spider-Man? Actor opens up at Comic-Con
- Tom Hardy announced one last desire during Comic-Con, promoting Venom: The Last Dance, last film in the trilogy.
