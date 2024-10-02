Live
Hollywood News Live Today October 2, 2024 : Angelina Jolie seemingly confirms relationship with rumoured rapper boyfriend
Oct 2, 2024 11:59 AM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news. Get real-time updates on movies, celebrity events, gossip, and red carpet highlights. We bring you the hottest entertainment stories as they happen, all in one place!
Latest news on October 2, 2024: Latest entertainment news on October 2, 2024: Angelina Jolie and Akala have been spotted together often, leading to speculation about a romantic relationship.
Hollywood Get real time updates on Hollywood news, your go-to source for the latest updates in the entertainment world. From breaking celebrity news to new movie releases and red carpet moments, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on all the exciting happenings in Hollywood, including exclusive scoops, interviews, and much more!...Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 2, 2024 11:59 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Angelina Jolie seemingly confirms relationship with rumoured rapper boyfriend
- Angelina Jolie, 49, was recently seen at some events with her rumoured boyfriend, 40. She seemingly confirmed she had found a new love.
News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today October 2, 2024 : Angelina Jolie seemingly confirms relationship with rumoured rapper boyfriend