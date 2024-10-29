Live
Hollywood News Live Today October 29, 2024 : Gisele Bündchen set to welcome her third child, but first with Joaquim Valente, in …
Oct 29, 2024 9:00 AM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news.
Hollywood News Live Today: Gisele Bündchen set to welcome her third child, but first with Joaquim Valente, in …
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Hollywood News LIVE: Gisele Bündchen set to welcome her third child, but first with Joaquim Valente, in …
- Gisele Bündchen is reportedly expecting first child with Joaquim Valente while maintaining joint custody of her two kids with Tom Brady from previous marriage.
Oct 29, 2024 8:04 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Matthew Perry's family speaks out about 'painful' death investigation close to his first death anniversary
- Perry's stepfather reflects on the family's anguish and expresses hope that the investigation serves as a warning against drug suppliers.
