Live
Hollywood News Live Today October 4, 2024 : Nikki Garcia slaps Artem Chigvintsev with restraining order, claiming he 'brutalised' her during fight
Oct 4, 2024 6:13 AM IST
Hollywood News Live: Stay updated with the latest Hollywood news. Get real-time updates on movies, celebrity events, gossip, and red carpet highlights. We bring you the hottest entertainment stories as they happen, all in one place!
Latest news on October 4, 2024: Latest entertainment news on October 4, 2024: Artem Chigvintsev requests spousal support and custody of son, Matteo, from Nikki Garcia in the divorce filing.
Hollywood Get real time updates on Hollywood news, your go-to source for the latest updates in the entertainment world. From breaking celebrity news to new movie releases and red carpet moments, we’ve got you covered. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on all the exciting happenings in Hollywood, including exclusive scoops, interviews, and much more!...Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 4, 2024 6:13 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Nikki Garcia slaps Artem Chigvintsev with restraining order, claiming he 'brutalised' her during fight
- Nikki Garcia has obtained a restraining order against her estranged husband Artem Chigvintsev, citing domestic violence allegations.
News entertainment hollywood Hollywood News Live Today October 4, 2024 : Nikki Garcia slaps Artem Chigvintsev with restraining order, claiming he 'brutalised' her during fight