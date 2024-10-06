Live
Hollywood News Live Today October 6, 2024 : Keanu Reeves spins out of track, escapes injury on pro motor racing debut at iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Oct 6, 2024 10:57 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Today: Keanu Reeves spins out of track, escapes injury on pro motor racing debut at iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Oct 6, 2024 10:57 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Keanu Reeves spins out of track, escapes injury on pro motor racing debut at iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Keanu Reeves managed to evade a collision in his pro racing debut on Saturday but still spun out of the track in a Toyota GR Cup race in Indianapolis.
Oct 6, 2024 10:48 AM IST
Hollywood News LIVE: Why are fans walking out of Joker: Folie à Deux? Gaga and Phoenix receive ‘awful’ Rotten Tomatoes
- Joker: Folie à Deux faces disappointing reviews despite a star-studded cast. With only 34% on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences are confused by its tonal shifts.
