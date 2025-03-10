How American Pie star Seann Williams Scott fought typecast, losing work to build $42 million fortune through investments

Seann Williams Scott found fame very early in life. The American actor broke through with his role as the intolerable jerk Steve Stifler in American Pie at the age of 22. Sequels followed and other roles came his way. But Scott realised that before turning 30, he had been typecast by Hollywood. Yet, he managed to not only break away from that but also buitl a multimillion dollar fortune for himself separate from his film career. Seann William Scott played Steve Stifler in the American Pie series.

Seann Williams Scott's film career

After a cameo on The WB's sitcom Unhappily Ever After, Scott found work in American Pie in 1999. He received just $8000 for his work, but the film was a grand success, grossing over $235 million. As Hollywood tried to typecast him, Scott fought back with diverse roles in Final Destination and Dude, Where's My Car? (both 2000). But he was stuck playing goofy characters in comedies from then on, appearing in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Evolution, and The Dukes of Hazzard.

After 2013, Scott actively sought out more dramatic roles, shifting to television and doing voice roles, notably in the Ice Age series. From 2022, he saw a revival of his career with the Fox comedy Welcome to Flatch, but the show was cancelled after just two seasons.

Sean William Scott still earns royalties from two big franchises.(IMDb)

Seann William Scott's fortune

In February 2024, the actor filed for divorce from wife Olivia Korenberg. As part of the case, he submitted documents about his earnings and holdings in the court. Earlier this year, InTouch Weekly accessed the court documents to report that the actor disclosed $30 million in property and stocks, along with nearly $12 million in cash reserves, making him wealthier than many 'more successful' contemporaries in Hollywood.

The filings showed that Scott had built a portfolio of $12 million in dividend stocks, $18 million in debt-free real estate, and $11.9 million in liquefiable assets. Financial experts have called his holdings an example of smart investing. The actor recently saw his show being cancelled, yet he earns from the royalties of hit franchises like American Pie and Ice Age.