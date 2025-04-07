Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hundreds rally to bring film and TV production back to Hollywood

Reuters |
Apr 07, 2025 07:25 AM IST

FILM-HOLLYWOOD/ (PIX):Hundreds rally to bring film and TV production back to Hollywood

By Lisa Richwine

Hundreds rally to bring film and TV production back to Hollywood
Hundreds rally to bring film and TV production back to Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, - Hundreds of Hollywood crew members, producers and actors on Sunday urged California legislators to increase tax incentives and enact other measures to encourage more film and TV production in and around Los Angeles.

Advocates gathered at a local sound stage to make their case to reverse the flight of production to other states.

"Make Hollywood Hollywood again," Joely Fisher, an actor and secretary-treasurer of the SAG-AFTRA actors union, said to cheers.

Costume designers, set builders, musicians, producers and business owners attended the rally. Several wore T-shirts with a quote from "The Wizard of Oz:" "There's no place like home."

Workers were hoping for a production rebound in Los Angeles after the 2023 strikes by writers and actors, but the comeback has been slow.

Gavin Newsom, California's Democratic governor, has proposed boosting the state's film and TV tax credits to $750 million a year, up from $330 million. Advocates support the expansion but also want other measures including making permitting easier.

"California needs to stop taking Hollywood for granted," said filmmaker Sarah Adina Smith, an organizer of the "Stay in LA" campaign that has pushed studios to increase their filming in the city.

"If we don't stop the bleeding, then Los Angeles is at risk of becoming Detroit," she added. "This is a great, iconic American industry, a home-grown industry, and we're losing it at an alarming rate."

Many speakers said Hollywood was filled with middle-class workers, not the wealthy celebrities that are the public face of the industry. They also noted that less production takes a toll on local businesses such as caterers and dry cleaners.

Songa Lee, a violinist who has played on film scores for the last 25 years, said work opportunities on union productions in the area had fallen from roughly 30 a year to fewer than 10.

"Musicians across the globe moved to L.A. because there was always the idea that you could actually have a decent living," she said. "As soon as the work's not here, that talent won't come here anymore, which we're beginning to see. We're losing talent."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Hundreds rally to bring film and TV production back to Hollywood
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On