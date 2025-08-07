New Delhi, Hollywood actor Stephanie Beatriz says moving from the popular sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" to the wild world of "Twisted Metal" was thrilling as she found herself among a talented group of actors who pushed her to perform at her best. I love when people around me are funny: Stephanie Beatriz on 'Twisted Metal'

"I just love jokes and I love when people around me are funny and just killing it in jokes," Beatriz, who shot to fame for her deadpan portrayal of police officer Rosa Diaz in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", told PTI in an interview.

In "Twisted Metal", the 44-year-old actor plays the role of Quiet, a fierce and unpredictable car thief with a tragic past, who teams up with Anthony Mackie's John Doe on a high-stakes journey across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

The show, based on the popular video game of the same name, started in 2023 and recently returned with its second season on SonyLIV.

Beatriz, also known for her work in Disney's animated film "Encanto" and filmmaker Jon M Chu musical "In the Heights", called "Twisted Metal" a "structurally different" project.

"My role on 'Brooklyn' was really to be the straight man for a lot of really zany comedians around me. And in this, I get to be the straight man to John's zaniness, but I too get to play in that goofy world. It's very different and it's fun," she said, adding that the new season features many characters who are "funny".

"One of the coolest things about being on set was that you're surrounded by these really funny people, comedians, actors, who are sort of making you step your game up. That was really joyful and fun. I loved that," Beatriz said.

"Twisted Metal" is set in a dystopian America where civilization has collapsed and society is divided into violent city-states. Amid this lawless wasteland, a mysterious figure named Calypso hosts a deadly tournament where drivers compete in weaponised vehicles for a chance to have their greatest wish granted.

The series follows John Doe and Quiet as they strive to survive brutal battles, forge unlikely alliances, and chase a shot at redemption.

Asked about the fascination of storytellers with the concept of dystopia, Beatriz said humans have always been curious about disasters and how people might respond when everything falls apart.

"You can go back to cave dwellings and see disaster, like 'what are we gonna do if this happens?' I think we, collectively, want to see how human beings would react in the worst possible scenario because we don't know what that will be like for us. That hasn't happened to us."

People like to explore extreme situations in stories because they reflect real emotions like "grief, fear, and anxiety", she added.

The actor said the show portrays themes like the divide between the rich and the poor, the desire for fairness, and the hope for change.

" is a big part of our show, the people inside the walls and the people outside the walls, and who decides who gets in and why certain people have to stay out and is there a way to create a society that is more equal and they're given that opportunity with the tournament.

"Because Calypso says anybody can enter this tournament. It's a fair game for anyone. And if you win, you get your greatest wish granted."

Developed by Michael Jonathan Smith, "Twisted Metal” season two also stars Joe Seanoa, Will Arnett, Thomas Haden Church, and Anthony Carrigan.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.