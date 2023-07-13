Indian influencer The Mermaid Scales attends Barbie premiere: It felt special

Krutika, better-known by her social media handle @themermaidscales, is the only Indian influencer to have attended the recently held premiere of the film Barbie in Los Angeles, USA. With over 7 million followers, the influencer, who specialises in comedy sketches, was “excited” to be the sole representative of her country on the event. “I grew up watching Barbie movies and found them magical. As an adult, getting to relive that experience at a global event felt amazing and very special,” says Krutika, who is still in the US. Krutika

The Mumbai-based girl took her step into the world of content creation during her college days: “When I started out, I wasn’t creating videos, but posting outfit pictures. I remember waking up at 5am, getting ready and travelling to different aesthetic spots in and around Mumbai to find the most photogenic locations. But then, I started making funny sketches and that worked well for me.”

The 24-year-old, who is now a full-time content creator, never set out to become Insta famous. “It happened organically. I don’t even know how this happened. I woke up one day and a video had done well. People were commenting, ‘We love you and your videos’,” she shares.

As someone with a massive social media presence, trolling is sure to be a part of her life. Ask how she deals with online bullies or trolls, and Krutika says, “Yes, I do receive bad comments. I feel there are always people in your life — internet trolls, relatives or friends — who’d say mean things. But the way I deal with them is to scroll away and ignore them. I believe in shrugging away the hate.”