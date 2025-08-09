Los Angeles, Actor-filmmaker Kristin Scott Thomas says she wouldn't want to direct herself again. It was hard: Kristin Scott Thomas on directing herself

The actor stepped into direction with "The Sea Change", in which she also acted. The film was released in 2017.

Her latest directorial is "My Mother’s Wedding". Released in 2023, the film had the script written by Thomas and featured her in the role of Diana.

Thomas said it was difficult to act in her own directorial.

"I’ve been curious about for a very long time. I’ve worked with a lot of directors who were actors at some point, and that is always really interesting for me, an actress, because they see both sides. They see what it’s like to be in front of the camera, and they see what it’s like to be behind the camera, the prepping," she told entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

"I find it very difficult to actually get my head around the fact that I made the decisions. That was really hard for me, because for so long, I’ve been in the position where I am being driven rather than driving. That was quite hard...It was so hard . I never want to do that again! It’s just so difficult giving other actors what they need, and at the same time, observing them," she added.

The actor explained how "My Mother’s Wedding" had a "very affectionate and freewheeling film set"

"It’s all the things that you find out being an actress, the stuff that’s really tricky. It was a difficult corner for me to turn — to stop being apologetic. ‘I’m really sorry I’m asking you to do this.’ No, they’ve agreed. They’ve turned up. They’re happy."

"My Mother’s Wedding" also starred Scarlett Johansson in the lead role.

"I’m completely in my element when I’m on a film set. I’ve been doing it for such a long time I’ve practically grown my own battery pack in the back of my skirt. Scarlett and Sienna were both child actors, they were all very comfortable on that set. We just became this little gaggle of women. … It was a very happy film set," she added.

