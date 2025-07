Los Angeles, Hollywood actor James Brolin says he almost got the role of James Bond in the 1983 spy film "Octopussy" but lost the opportunity. James Brolin says he initially replaced Roger Moore in 'James Bond' film 'Octopussy'

Known for projects such as "The Amityville Horror", "Westworld", and "Capricorn One", Brolin said he was offered the role in the film after Roger Moore, who eventually landed it, exited the project.

During that time, Moore said he won't do any other film playing the popular 007 agent, which led to his departure from it.

Following the makers approached Brolin for the role.

"He was out, so I flew over and I met all the people. And I got my apartment and I started working with the stuntmen and Cubby Broccoli hired me," Brolin told entertainment news magazine People in an interview.

Directed by John Glen, "Octopussy" also featured Kristina Wayborn and Maud Adams alongside Moore.

Brolin,84, said he later got a call stating that Moore returned to the project. "We hadn't signed any papers yet. I got back to L A to get my stuff because I was going to be gone for a year. And I got a call saying Roger decided to do one more, and I was out," he said.

In the beginning, the actor was still on the path, figuring out what would suit him, and shared getting an offer to be a part of the "Superman" film back then.

"'Amityville' was the biggest-grossing independent film of all time, and nobody knew what to do with me, because of the character...I got offered 'Superman' and turned it down because I couldn't see myself being hung up on wires in a big red sock. It just wasn't the direction I wanted to go," he said.

Brolin, who is also a director and has projects such as "Royal Hearts", "Royal Reunion" and his debut "My Brother's War" to his credit, said he doesn't have any preferences when it comes to playing different roles.

"I don't have any preferences. They're varied. It's hard to say I like a certain kind of thing," he said.

