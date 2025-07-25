Los Angeles, Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed the reboot of the popular television series " Murder, She Wrote" is in the works at Universal, and she is set to star in it. Jamie Lee Curtis confirms 'Murder, She Wrote' reboot: It's happening

The 66-year-old actor said she is very excited about the upcoming project.

"Oh, it’s… happening. We’re a minute away, but yeah, very excited. Very excited. But I’m tamping down my enthusiasm until we start shooting. I have a couple of other things to hustle, but then I’ll get to enjoy that work," she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview.

Written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, the film is produced by Lord Miller and Amy Pascal.

The original crime drama series ran between 1984 and 1996 and was created by Peter S Fischer, Richard Levinson and William Link. It featured Angela Lansbury in the lead role.

Set in the seaside town of Cabot Cove, Maine, the show revolved around a retired schoolteacher, who turns into a successful mystery writer and proves to have an uncanny knack for solving the real-life murders.

Curtis will next feature in "Freakier Friday", a sequel to the 2003 hit "Freaky Friday". Alongside Curtis, Lindsay Lohan will also reprise her role in the film.

"Freakier Friday" is directed by Nisha Ganatra and will hit the big screen on August 8. The film also stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Julia Butters and Ryan Malgarini.

"Freaky Friday" revolved around a mother-daughter duo , whose souls get exchanged overnight following a visit to the mysterious Chinese restaurant and they wake up in each other's bodies the next morning.

It also starred Chad Michael Murray and was helmed by Mark Waters.

The upcoming film will pick up the story following a gap of a few years after the first installment.

