Los Angeles, Hollywood actor Janel Parrish, best known for her work in the drama series "Pretty Little Liars", will feature in a new indie film, titled "Bound For Glory". Janel Parrish, Michael Naizu to star in 'Bound For Glory'

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the film also stars Michael Naizu and marks the collaboration for both actors, who have previously worked in "Christmas Is Canceled". The film was released in 2021.

"Bound For Glory" is directed by Naizu, alongside his brother, John Wilcox. It is inspired by Naizu’s background as a Chinese American navigating Hollywood, and follows “a mixed-race, working-class couple in crisis, interweaving themes of identity, codependency and generational expectation," according to the official synopsis.

The production of the film is slated to begin in the fall in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh.

Parrish said she is happy to collaborate with her "Christmas Is Canceled" co-star.

"So happy to be working with Michael Naizu again, this time to tell his beautiful and compelling story," the 36-year-old actor said in a statement.

"It means so much to collaborate with AI storytellers and help bring narratives to life that reflect who we are and why representation matters," she added.

Naizu said the story is deeply personal for him.

"This is a story I’ve been trying to tell my whole life. It’s deeply personal, rooted in my experience navigating identity and purpose in an industry that is extremely competitive and volatile. To now be making this film with my brother John, my childhood best friend Derik, and Janel Parrish — someone I’ve admired for years — it feels like everything is coming full circle," he said.

"To have Bound For Glory backed by a trailblazing organization like Gold House is incredibly meaningful. I honestly can’t wait to get cameras up and bring this story to life," he added.

